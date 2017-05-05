3 Richland people in rollover crash near Ellensburg

Three Richland people were in an SUV when it left Interstate 90 and rolled sideways near Ellensburg on Friday.
Steven M. Botu, 18, of Richland, was driving a red 2005 Mazda Tribute east on I-90 a mile from Ellensburg when he lost control at 2:07 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
The SUV left the interstate to the left, the driver appeared to have overcorrected, crossed all of the lanes to roll the vehicle off the road on the right side. The Mazda came to a stop on its wheels.
Passenger Michelle N. Botu, 44, of Richland, was injured and taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare. Her condition was not known.
Another passenger, Sebastian T. Sauers, 19, of Richland, was not injured.
The WSP said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
