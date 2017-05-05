One call for Pasco police leads to stabbing, chase and gunshot

Under lighting and amidst thunder Pasco police handled a group fight, stabbing, foot chase, gunshot and used a Taser, all from one call.
At 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning officers responded to a report of a group fighting in the parking lot of the Loyalty Inn, 1800 W. Lewis St., according to Sgt. Scott Warren. The group was gone before they arrived and police began patrolling the area to find suspects.
“The fight was about money owed for drugs,” he said.
The Street Crime Unit found a group of people hiding in a car a block away on West Bonneville Street.
A 16-year-old female in the passenger seat complained about being punched in the stomach hard, but she had a minor stab wound in her abdomen. It was determined to be non-life threatening at a hospital, said Warren.
Police said she described her attacker as a man with a tattoo of a swastika on his chest.
A different set of officers spotted two men running about three blocks from the hotel in the area of South 22nd Avenue and West A Street. One had a swastika tattoo. Both ran from police, jumping over several fences and were eventually caught.
Vance Davis, 23, of Pasco, matched the description with the tattoo and was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and warrants.
The other man was Dezmend Slind, 18, of Pasco, and he was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault for allegedly taking part in the fight. He is a known associated of Davis’.
Vance is believed to have stabbed the teenage girl.
“He saw a fight and decided to take part,” said Warren.
Slind allegedly took part in the fight because the teenage stabbing victim owed him money for marijuana.
The group is suspected in a group fight in the same parking lot two days earlier. Warren said officers arrived as six people were leaving and when questioned denied any assault took place. Police could not find evidence of any fighting.
Warren said they were happy to find Davis after he escaped the police on April 25 when he was arrested on suspicion of trafficking stolen property and resisting arrest.
He was accused of trying to return items stolen from the Richland Rite Aid for cash refunds. He allegedly tried to run from police and when he was caught he complained of being sick.
“He claimed he ingested large amounts of methamphetamine. The officer had to take him to Lourdes (Medical Center) to be cleared before going to jail. He told the officer he had to go to the bathroom and managed to escape,” Warren said.
While Pasco police were arresting Davis and Slind, they heard a gunshot from a couple of blocks away. Warren said they suspect a 9mm pistol was fired in the 200 block of South 19th Avenue near West Bonneville Street.
Officers found a woman who said her fiancée fired the gun after threatening to kill himself. The two have children together.
The couple had been drinking in a bar before getting home.
She said she was going to leave him and he said he was going to kill himself.
“She said she was going to leave him and he said he was going to kill himself,” Warren said.
The woman told police he pulled a pistol from his back pocket, put it to his head, told her to leave and said he would kill himself.
When she didn’t leave, he allegedly aimed the gun at her head and told her to leave again. She left the house and the pistol was fired outside.
When police arrived, he fled out the back and met officers in the alley. Warren said he didn’t do what he was told and a Taser was used to subdue and arrest him.
Ivan Castellanos, 27, of Pasco, was arrested on suspicion of a second-degree domestic violence assault.
Police didn’t find a gun or shell casing, and they didn’t find a bullet hole. They did find a Glock 9 mm magazine.
