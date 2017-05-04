Tri-City Orthopedics donates trauma kits to Benton County deputies

Deputies in Benton County are now equipped with lifesaving medical supplies, thanks to Tri-City Orthopedics.
The company donated trauma kits small enough to be worn on officers’ belts, Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher said.
The kits are designed to provide medical supplies to help save lives when deputies are the first emergency responders to arrive.
“Given that deputies often work and respond to areas that are remote and where fire paramedics are delayed … The trauma kits provided by Tri-City Orthopedics will bridge a critical gap in lif- saving measures,” Hatcher said.
Comments