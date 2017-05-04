31-year-old Moses Lake man is missing, sheriff asks for help

A Moses Lake man is missing and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding him.
Joe George Reyna Jr., 31, was reported missing by a family member on May 1, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was last seen walking in the area of the intersection of Highway 17 and Grape Drive in Moses Lake. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Reyna is described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a spider web on his neck.
Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is can call 509-762-1160 or 509-237-2266.
