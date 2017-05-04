DEA agents search Richland doctor’s office

A Richland doctor’s office was raided by agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The agents served a search warrant Wednesday at Desert Wind Family Practice, 431 Wellsian Way. The practice is owned by Dr. Janet Arnold.
No other details are available, including the focus of the task force search.
“This is an ongoing federal investigation and all documents are sealed, which prohibits the release of any information,” Special Agent Jodie Underwood of Seattle told the Herald.
She wrote on a physician rating website in 2012 that she has embraced medical cannabis treatment in her practice, along with chronic pain work. But it’s unclear if that part of Arnold’s practice is part of the investigation.
