Crime

May 04, 2017 11:10 AM

DEA agents search Richland doctor’s office

Tri-City Herald

A Richland doctor’s office was raided by agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The agents served a search warrant Wednesday at Desert Wind Family Practice, 431 Wellsian Way. The practice is owned by Dr. Janet Arnold.

No other details are available, including the focus of the task force search.

“This is an ongoing federal investigation and all documents are sealed, which prohibits the release of any information,” Special Agent Jodie Underwood of Seattle told the Herald.

She wrote on a physician rating website in 2012 that she has embraced medical cannabis treatment in her practice, along with chronic pain work. But it’s unclear if that part of Arnold’s practice is part of the investigation.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Serious crash along I-82 near Benton City

Serious crash along I-82 near Benton City 0:14

Serious crash along I-82 near Benton City
VIDEO: Ghost knocker sought by West Richland police 0:11

VIDEO: Ghost knocker sought by West Richland police
WSP reminds people to drive safely in construction zones on I-90 5:59

WSP reminds people to drive safely in construction zones on I-90

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos