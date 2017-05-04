‘Felony theft on a layaway plan’ ends in Pasco with 2 in jail

Pasco police are calling it “felony theft on a layaway plan” after arresting two people for multiple shoplifting trips to Walmart.
Store security staff called police at 7:07 p.m. on Wednesday to report shoplifters leaving the store in a red van, according to police. The van was stopped nearby and three people detained.
Pasco Walmart security told police they documented the three people stealing seven times since April 14. Sometimes it was one of them, other times it was different combinations of two of them.
They were accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise and returning them for cash refunds.
Javier “JJ” Chavez Junior III, 20, of Pasco, and Dayana Bustos Ruelas, 19, were booked into the Franklin County jail on 72-hour investigative holds on suspicion of second-degree organized retail theft. The third person did not go to jail.
The crime of organized retail theft is charged when a suspect has stolen multiple times from the same store within 180 days. Police can add together the value of stolen items from each theft. If it exceeds $750, it becomes a felony.
“That’s why we referred to it as a felony on the layaway plan,” said police.
