Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers seeks Pasco man for warrant arrest

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a Pasco man wanted for failing an outstanding warrant.
The Pasco police are looking for Elden Dow McCullough, 36, for an outstanding warrant from the state Department of Corrections for escaping community custody, according to Crime Stoppers.
He is described as 6-foot, 173 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his right forearm of faces.
A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.
Call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
