Pasco woman tells police her daughter is possessed

Mom told Pasco police her 3-year-old girl was possessed by a demon.
Police were called to the Rodeway Inn, 1520 N. Oregon Ave., at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday to determine why a woman was screaming at a child, said Sgt. Scott Warren.
Officers said Alisa Chapman, 41, of Pasco, was hysterical and claimed her 3-year-old daughter was possessed by a demon. She allegedly said she was “done” with the child.
Police claim she appeared hostile toward the child and officers placed the girl in protective custody with Child Protective Services.
Chapman was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct, after she was cleared by medical services.
Comments