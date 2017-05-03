Crime

May 03, 2017 11:11 AM

Pasco woman tells police her daughter is possessed

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Mom told Pasco police her 3-year-old girl was possessed by a demon.

Police were called to the Rodeway Inn, 1520 N. Oregon Ave., at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday to determine why a woman was screaming at a child, said Sgt. Scott Warren.

Officers said Alisa Chapman, 41, of Pasco, was hysterical and claimed her 3-year-old daughter was possessed by a demon. She allegedly said she was “done” with the child.

Police claim she appeared hostile toward the child and officers placed the girl in protective custody with Child Protective Services.

Chapman was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct, after she was cleared by medical services.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Serious crash along I-82 near Benton City

Serious crash along I-82 near Benton City 0:14

Serious crash along I-82 near Benton City
VIDEO: Ghost knocker sought by West Richland police 0:11

VIDEO: Ghost knocker sought by West Richland police
WSP reminds people to drive safely in construction zones on I-90 5:59

WSP reminds people to drive safely in construction zones on I-90

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos