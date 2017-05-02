Richland High student suspended for Snapchat gun threat

A Richland High School student is on emergency suspension after making a vague threat on social media toward students and staff.
Just before 9 p.m. Monday police were alerted to the threat posted on Snapchat.
A photo was from by a male student with his hand held like a pistol and he wrote, “Nobody should go to school,” said Capt, Mike Cobb.
Richland police found the student safe at home. His parents were there and the student had no access to weapons.
Officers notified school district officials, who suspended him and provided the family with resources for the student. Cobb said the teen said he is not being bullied.
Benton County prosecutors will review the case to determine if any laws were broken.
