Crime

May 02, 2017 11:42 AM

Bullet from tailgater grazes Moses Lake woman’s head

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A bullet grazed the head of 21-year-old woman while the car she was in was being tailgated and shot at in Moses Lake.

Three women were in an Oldsmobile Alero driving on Lybbert Drive when the car was being tailgated by a 1993 Ford Crown Victoria at 10 p.m. Saturday, said the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The male driver began shooting at the women.

At least one bullet shattered the back window of the Alero and grazing the passenger. The women drove to Samaritan hospital for help.

The Ford was found crashed with a damaged axle near the Grant County Fairgrounds. Witnesses said a man ran from the car, but deputies did not find him.

