A woman forgot her phone at a Pasco 7-Eleven. Another woman walked out with it.

Pasco police are looking for a woman who took a cellphone that wasn’t hers from a Pasco 7-Eleven.
Investigators are asking for information about a woman seen on surveillance video talking to the store clerk about a cellphone and then taking it with her at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The woman who actually owned the phone told police she was in the store at 1504 W. Sylvester St. at 11:20 p.m. on Monday.
Anyone with information on the woman who took the phone is asked to call 509-545-3510 and reference 17-19422.
