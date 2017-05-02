Crime

May 02, 2017 11:21 AM

A woman forgot her phone at a Pasco 7-Eleven. Another woman walked out with it.

By Bill Stevenson

Pasco police are looking for a woman who took a cellphone that wasn’t hers from a Pasco 7-Eleven.

Investigators are asking for information about a woman seen on surveillance video talking to the store clerk about a cellphone and then taking it with her at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman who actually owned the phone told police she was in the store at 1504 W. Sylvester St. at 11:20 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information on the woman who took the phone is asked to call 509-545-3510 and reference 17-19422.

