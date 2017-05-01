Walla Walla driver learns hard lesson: Don’t drive a stolen truck with 2-year-old license plates

Pasco police recovered a pickup truck stolen in Idaho after noticing it had out-of-date license plates.
Officer Travis Park pulled over the pickup on Sunday when he saw the plates expired in 2015.
The driver, Robert G. Rupert, 51, of Walla Walla, gave the officer a fake name and tried to run but was caught.
He was arrested on warrants in three states and on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.
The company that owned it didn’t know the truck or the gear inside was missing, said police.
Comments