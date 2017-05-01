Crime

May 01, 2017 2:06 PM

Victim’s brother helps Kennewick police understand stabbing

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A victim’s brother helped Kennewick police understand how the man was stabbed in the torso on Saturday.

Staff at Trios Southridge Hospital called police to report a stab victim came into the ER on Saturday night, said police.

The victim was said to be polite but would not provide a statement or indicate who stabbed him. The wound did not damage any organs and he was admitted for observation.

Later is brother called 911 and said his brother was attacked by one of his friends near the Columbia Center Mall.

