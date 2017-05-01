Crime

May 01, 2017 1:14 PM

Tri-City Crime Stoppers seeks unregistered Kennewick sex offender

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a Kennewick man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

The Kennewick police are looking for Jaime Luis Torres, 27, for allegedly escaping community custody and for failing to register as sex offender, according to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers.

He is described as 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.

Call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Serious crash along I-82 near Benton City

Serious crash along I-82 near Benton City 0:14

Serious crash along I-82 near Benton City
VIDEO: Ghost knocker sought by West Richland police 0:11

VIDEO: Ghost knocker sought by West Richland police
WSP reminds people to drive safely in construction zones on I-90 5:59

WSP reminds people to drive safely in construction zones on I-90

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos