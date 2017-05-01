Tri-City Crime Stoppers seeks unregistered Kennewick sex offender

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a Kennewick man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.
The Kennewick police are looking for Jaime Luis Torres, 27, for allegedly escaping community custody and for failing to register as sex offender, according to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers.
He is described as 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.
Call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
