Pasco man jailed for threatening stranger with screwdriver

A Pasco man is accused of leaving his 2-year-old son in an apartment while he threatened a stranger with a screwdriver.
Officers were sent to the Stonegate Apartments, 6102 Road 68, at 11 p.m. on Sunday night in response to a complaint about a man screaming and threatening to kill another male with a screwdriver, according to police.
Jose Luis Gomez, 28, of Pasco, was booked on a 72-hour investigation hold on suspicion of felony threats and possession of cocaine.
Police said they found suspected cocaine on Gomez when arresting him for the threats.
Gomez was allowed to stay at the apartment until a relative arrived to take care of his 2-year-old son.
Police did not say why the threats were made.
