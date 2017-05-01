Crime

May 01, 2017 12:33 PM

Richland man shoots himself in the leg

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A man accidently shot himself in the right leg with a 9 mm pistol on Monday morning.

Officers and medics were called to a home on the 500 block of Lakerose Loop at 11:30 a.m., according to police.

The injured man had the pistol attached to his pants when it was fired, said police.

He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available.

“Great reminder to constantly be safe handling firearms and always treat them as if they are loaded,” a spokesman said.

