Toddlers fine, adults injured in crash near Benton City

The Washington State Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of a rollover Friday afternoon on Interstate 82 and says a decision on any charges is pending.
Two boys, ages 1 and 2, were in the GMC Envoy when it rolled. They were in car seats and were not hurt, according to the state patrol.
However, neither adult in the car was wearing a seat belt and both were injured, according to police reports.
Melissa Grimaldo, 23, of Yakima, was driving west and was four miles past Benton City when her SUV left the highway toward the right at 3:46 p.m., according to the state patrol.
It rolled down an embankment and came to rest on its top.
Grimaldo and her passenger, Christian Garcia Gomez, 26, were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Grimaldo was released after treatment but no information was available on Garcia Gomez Saturday.
Everyone in the SUV was from Yakima.
