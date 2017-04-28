Crime

April 28, 2017 3:37 PM

Zillah driver missing after diving into Yakima River after collision

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

An unnamed 31-year-old Zillah driver jumped into the Yakima River Friday morning and has not been found yet.

He was driving a white 1993 Nissan Sentra west on Highway 22, two miles west of Toppenish, when the car crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound white 2013 Freightliner semi-truck just after midnight, according the Washington State Patrol.

The Sentra driver got out of the car and jumped from a bridge into the Yakima River.

Search and rescue members from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office searched the area for him until about 10:30 a.m. without success, according to The Yakima Herald Republic.

Semi-truck driver, Exequiel Ramirez, 46, of Las Vegas, was not injured in the collision.

The highway was closed in both directions until 3:30 a.m., according to the Yakima Herald Republic.

