Zillah driver missing after diving into Yakima River after collision

An unnamed 31-year-old Zillah driver jumped into the Yakima River Friday morning and has not been found yet.
He was driving a white 1993 Nissan Sentra west on Highway 22, two miles west of Toppenish, when the car crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound white 2013 Freightliner semi-truck just after midnight, according the Washington State Patrol.
The Sentra driver got out of the car and jumped from a bridge into the Yakima River.
Search and rescue members from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office searched the area for him until about 10:30 a.m. without success, according to The Yakima Herald Republic.
Semi-truck driver, Exequiel Ramirez, 46, of Las Vegas, was not injured in the collision.
The highway was closed in both directions until 3:30 a.m., according to the Yakima Herald Republic.
