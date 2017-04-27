Benton City man sought for charges of child molestation

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a Benton City man wanted on charges child molestation.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ivan Rodriguez-Martinez, 37, for of two counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of third-degree child molestation, according to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers
He is described as 5-foot-2, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.
Call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
