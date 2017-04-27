Ghost knocker sought by West Richland police

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:59 WSP reminds people to drive safely in construction zones on I-90 Pause 0:12 Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 1:10 Pasco High counselor encourages conversation about depression, suicide following controversial television series 1:48 Pot sales in Indian Country 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off 1:33 Alexa Clark looks to add to her trophy case 1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A surveillance video shows a 14- to17-year-old boy run up onto a porch at a home in West Richland on Wednesday and beat on the front screen door, breaking it and running off, said West Richland police. They suspect he lives in the Desert View Manufactured Home Community, 6500 Desert View Drive. Anyone recognizing the suspect is asked to call the West Richland police at 509-967-3425.