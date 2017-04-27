Ghost knocker sought by West Richland police

A teenager pounded on a front door in West Richland and broke it, now police are looking for him.
A surveillance video shows a 14- to17-year-old boy run up onto a porch at a home in West Richland on Wednesday and beat on the front screen door and running off, said West Richland police.
Officers think he is a teenager, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 tall, weighing about 160 pounds. They suspect he lives in the Desert View Manufactured Home Community, 6500 Desert View Drive.
Anyone recognizing the suspect is asked to call the West Richland police at 509-967-3425.
