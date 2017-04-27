Pickup plunges over 200 foot cliff killing Wilson Creek driver

A Wilson Creek man died when his pickup went over a 200 foot cliff near Marlin.
Benjamin A. McAfee, 34, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup east on Road 22 Northeast about two miles north of the intersection with Highway 28 on Tuesday.
At around 3 p.m. his pickup left the road and plunged down a cliff, said the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. He was ejected from the vehicle and killed.
The sheriff’s office said they are working to determine the cause of the fatal crash and an autopsy is being performed.
