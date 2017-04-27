Crime

April 27, 2017 10:35 AM

Pickup plunges over 200 foot cliff killing Wilson Creek driver

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A Wilson Creek man died when his pickup went over a 200 foot cliff near Marlin.

Benjamin A. McAfee, 34, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup east on Road 22 Northeast about two miles north of the intersection with Highway 28 on Tuesday.

At around 3 p.m. his pickup left the road and plunged down a cliff, said the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. He was ejected from the vehicle and killed.

The sheriff’s office said they are working to determine the cause of the fatal crash and an autopsy is being performed.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ghost knocker sought by West Richland police

Ghost knocker sought by West Richland police 0:11

Ghost knocker sought by West Richland police
WSP reminds people to drive safely in construction zones on I-90 5:59

WSP reminds people to drive safely in construction zones on I-90
Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail 0:12

Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos