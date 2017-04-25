Crime

April 25, 2017 11:57 AM

Kennewick police: 87 percent of cars prowled were left unlocked

By Bill Stevenson

Nearly 9 out of 10 cars in Kennewick are unlocked when someone gets in and steals things.

The Kennewick police said they have received 75 reports of vehicle prowls since Jan. 1 and 25 of them between Sunday and Tuesday. Of the vehicles entered, 87 percent were left unlocked by owners.

“Please lock your doors, do not leave valuables in your car – especially guns – and call if you see someone suspicious around vehicles,” police said.

On Monday morning, police arrested Marshal McKee, 18, of Kennewick, on suspicion of six counts of vehicle prowling, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree burglary.

A witness called 911 saying they saw someone running from a parked car near the intersection of West 24th Avenue and South Zillah Street, where several cars were prowled.

Police said they found him hiding in a back yard in possession of stolen property.

Another vehicle prowl on Monday resulted in a thief stealing a 9mm pistol from a car parked in the 600 block of South Fir Street.

