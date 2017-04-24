Crime

April 24, 2017 11:22 AM

Police seek gray Chrysler 300 for Pasco drive-by shooting

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Pasco police are investigating reports of a drive-by shooting.

Several 911 calls were made to report people hearing gunshots in the 2300 block of East Alton Street at 6 p.m. on Sunday, said police.

One witness reported the shooter was in a gray Chrysler 300 that appeared to be chasing someone.

Police said they found shell casings in the street but have not identified the people involved.

No injuries or damage from the gunshots have been reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 509-545-3510 and reference case number 17-17883.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail

Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail 0:12

Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video 0:15

Man runs over Pasco police car and is caught on video
If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police 0:25

If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos