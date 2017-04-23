Teen accused of DUI that sent parked pickup into garage door

An 18 year old was booked into the Benton County jail early Sunday morning, accused of driving drunk and knocking a parked pickup into the garage door of a house.
Bryce Aaron Grigg attempted to turn into a side street, but failed to negotiate the turn, according to Kennewick police.
He drove through one yard and then crossed the street in the 4100 block of South Morain Place to hit the pickup parked in a driveway, according to police.
Grigg left the scene of the crash but was found nearby, according to police.
He was taken to jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.
