Troopers: Driver intoxicated in Pasco rollover at highway interchange

A 21-year-old Pasco woman is suspected of driving under the influence early Saturday when she rolled her car on the ramp from Highway 395 to westbound Interstate 182.
Emily M. Torres was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland to be treated for her injuries, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
Troopers said Torres lost control of her 2003 Toyota Camry while taking the ramp from northbound 395 toward the interstate.
She was wearing a seat belt in the 1:40 a.m. one-car crash.
Pasco police and Franklin County sheriff’s deputies assisted troopers at the crash scene.
Traffic heading west on 182 reportedly was reduced to one lane at the exit ramp for southbound Highway 395, between 20th Avenue and Road 68.
