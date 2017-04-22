Crime

April 22, 2017 12:52 PM

Two-car Kennewick crash stopped traffic on Highway 395 into Pasco

By Kristin M. Kraemer

Four people were injured Friday night in a two-car crash in Kennewick that backed up southbound traffic on Highway 395 into Pasco.

Keith A. Smith, 76, was cited for failing to yield to the other driver in the 8:35 p.m. collision at the Yelm Street intersection, the Washington State Patrol reported.

The Kennewick man was in the left turn lane on the highway when he drove his 1996 Pontiac Bonneville in front of a 1998 Nissan Altima.

The Nissan, that was northbound on Yelm, ended up hitting the Pontiac in the intersection, the state patrol report said.

Smith was not injured, but his passenger, Kevin M. Gray, 34, of Richland was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital for treatment.

Yahayra Ortuno, 18, was the driver of the Nissan. The Kennewick woman and her two passengers — Kiara V. Ortuno, 11, and Bryant Ortuno, 13, also were taken to the Kennewick hospital.

All of the drivers and passengers reportedly were wearing seat belts.

Kennewick police assisted troopers at the crash scene.

