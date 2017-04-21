2 Benton City teens wounded in street fight

Two Benton City teens with ties to gangs were injured in a street fight Thursday night.
Benton County Sheriff’s deputies were called just before 8 p.m. about three to four people fighting near the intersection of Eighth Street and Ellen Avenue, reported Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.
Several people ran before deputies arrived, but they found a 17-year-old bleeding from the head after being hit with a metal pole or bat. He was treated by an emergency medical crew.
A bit later staff at a nearby hospital reported a 15-year-old with several minor stab wounds from a screwdriver to his arms and legs came to the emergency room. Hatcher said the wounds were not life threatening.
No one was arrested. Hatcher said when the investigation is done there could be felony assault charges.
