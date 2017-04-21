Two Benton City teens wounded during street fight

Two teenagers fought in Benton City and ended up wounded before they were done.
Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of three or four people fighting near the intersection of Eighth Street and Ellen Avenue at 7:52 p.m. on Thursday, according to Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.
Several people ran before deputies arrived, but they found a 17-year-old bleeding from being struck in the head with a metal pole or bat. He was treated by EMTs.
A little bit later staff at a nearby hospital reported a 15-year-old with multiple minor stab wounds from a screwdriver to his arms and legs came to the ER. Hatcher said the wounds were not life threatening.
Deputies suspect the two fought and both have gang ties.
No one was arrested. Hatcher said when the investigation is done there could be felony assault charges.
Comments