Pasco man upgrades crime he is accused of on way to jail

Allen W. Hendrick, 55, of Pasco was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct at the Thunderbird Motel on Wednesday at 3:28. Police said he damaged the door to the patrol car and was booked for felony malicious mischief.