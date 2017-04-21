Pasco man upgrades crime he is accused of on way to jail

A Pasco man upgraded from being arrested for suspicion of a misdemeanor to being booked for a felony.
Allen W. Hendrick, 55, of Pasco, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct at the Thunderbird Motel at 414 W. Columbia St. in Pasco, according to police.
Handcuffed and in the back of a patrol car, Hendrick allegedly began kicking the door, bending the frame so it would lock. Police said he remained in the back seat until he reached the Franklin County jail.
He was booked for felony malicious mischief in addition to the misdemeanor
