2 hour Kennewick standoff ends with flash-bang grenades and arrest

Police surrounded an apartment for two hours to arrest a man for warrants, but he wasn’t the suspect they were looking for.
Richland police were investigating an armed robbery at an apartment Friday morning and believed one of the two suspects went to the Heatherstone Apartments at 1114 W. 10th Ave. in Kennewick, said Roman Trujillo, Kennewick police community relations officer.
Police arrived at about 1 p.m. and discovered three people in the apartment. Two came out and were detained and released. One refused to come out, even with the threat of using a K9 unit.
Tri-City Regional SWAT was requested to help and they surrounded the apartment building. The Richland Bomb Squad also assisted and unloaded their robot.
Toward the end of the standoff, they used two flash-bang grenades before the man surrendered.
Casey Caprai, 27, of Kennewick, came out and was arrested.
“He didn’t want to come out because he had arrest warrants,” said Trujillo. “He is not a suspect in the Richland robbery this morning.”
Caprai was booked into the Benton County jail for his warrants and Richland police continue their search for the armed robbery suspects.
