Kennewick woman hurt when her car was struck Thursday

A Kennewick woman was injured when her car was struck by a vehicle going the opposite direction on Highway 397 in Kennewick on Thursday.
Robin E. Taylor, 42, of Kennewick, was driving north in a 2012 Dodge Avengers sedan. Near the intersection with East Finely Road, she was struck by a red 2001 Honda Civic going the opposition direction at 10:09 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Honda was driven by Douglas R. Bates, 52, of Kennewick.
Bates was not injured but Taylor was and taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. The hospital was unable to disclose her condition.
The WSP said the cause of the collision is under investigation.
Comments