April 21, 2017 11:10 AM

2 people hurt in collision near Richland Airport Thursday

By Bill Stevenson

Two people were hurt in a collision near the Richland Airport on Thursday night.

Bethany J. Lowe, 42, of Richland, was driving on Airport Way at 10:46 p.m. in a white 1997 Infiniti I30 sedan.

She allegedly turned left onto Highway 240 and failed to yield at the intersection, striking a red 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup heading east on Highway 240, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Ryan L .Whitten, 27, of Richland, was driving the pickup. He received minor injures and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Lowe also received minor injuries and taken to Kadlec where she was treated anhd released.

The WSP said Lowe was at fault and cited her for failure to yield the right of way.

