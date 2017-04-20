Two injured in collision between car and semi-truck on Highway 240 in Richland

The driver and passenger in a car that police say ran a red light were injured Wednesday night after hitting the rear trailer of a semi-truck on Highway 240 at Airport Road in Richland.
Clinton D. Crain, 46, of Graham was eastbound in a 2015 Subaru Forester when he allegedly drove into the back of a 2007 Sterling semi-truck driven by Frank B. Hayes, 28 of Mead.
Crain and passenger Joseph A. Crain, 42, were both taken by ambulance to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.
Hayes was not injured in the wreck.
A Washington State Patrol press release says drugs or alcohol are involved and the incident is under investigation.
The Subaru was totaled and impounded by the Washington State Patrol.
The damaged rear trailer of the semi-truck was towed but the undamaged tractor and front trailer were driven from the scene.
