April 19, 2017 2:38 PM

Third time is not a charm for Soap Lake burglary suspects

By Bill Stevenson

The third time is a not a charm for two burglary suspects as they kept hitting the same home near Soap Lake.

The home in the 22000 block of Highway 17, north of town, was burglarized two nights in a row, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The next morning deputies waited and caught a man and a woman trying to break into the house for a third time.

A car approached the house at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, opened a secure gate and went to the house. Deputies said they stopped the car as it was leaving.

The driver, Brenda Starcher, 44, of Soap Lake, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Her passenger, Daniel Coreas, 26, of Soap Lake, ran. A witness said he later got into a car heading toward Coulee City. Deputies and the Ephrata police caught the vehicle and arrested Coreas on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

