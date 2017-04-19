WATCH: Empty Pasco patrol car has eyes. It helps catch its own vandal.

A Pasco man took a stroll across the hood of an empty police car, not knowing the video camera was still rolling.
On Monday, officers Thomas Orth and Adam Brewster parked at 5 p.m. near the Pasco Farmers Market on West Columbia Street to walk through the downtown area, said Sgt. Scott Warren.
When they returned to their car, they saw the hood was scratched and covered with size 12 footprints.
The officers watched the car’s video recording and recognized the suspect as someone they knew — Brett Rehn, 25, of Pasco.
The video shows Rehn walking across the patrol car hood about 15 minutes after the officers parked.
Rehn was found walking nearby and arrested on suspicion of destruction of property.
Comments