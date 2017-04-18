Abandoned Pasco building yields gun, drugs, stolen items, and suspect

A firearm, drugs, stolen vehicle, stolen gun safe and numerous stolen tools were found in Pasco after the Tri-City Regional SWAT team secured a building on Monday.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Ramon Aguilar, 37, of Pasco, and found him before the SWAT team entered the former retail building at 403 W. Columbia St. next to the Pasco Farmers Market at 5 p.m., said Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.
“It’s abandoned,” said Troy Hendren, Pasco building official and fire marshal. “There have been squatters there in the past with the last complaint (about) three months ago.”
Once the building was secured, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Gang Team investigated and found the stolen items, drugs and gun.
Aguilar was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of stolen property.
Hatcher said Aguilar is suspected in assaulting a person with a machete in February at 1210 W. 30th Ave. in Kennewick and stealing the hard drive for a surveillance system that may have recorded the assault.
The house is often host to a street gang, Hatcher said. It was the target of an investigation leading to confiscation of drugs, paraphernalia and firearms in March. Aguilar was connected to the house by the Gang Team.
As the investigation continued, the house was burglarized with Aguilar being the suspect. The search warrant used in Pasco was to find evidence of the burglary, including drugs, weapons and evidence of the machete assault.
Aguilar is a convicted felon and has a history of firearms, violence and drugs, said Hatcher.
