April 18, 2017 11:52 AM

Prosser kids go for ride down hill in a parked pickup

By Bill Stevenson

Three kids went for a wild ride in their dad’s pickup as it went down a hill in Prosser while it was in park.

An unnamed driver stopped at the Prosser Memorial Hospital on Saturday to give keys to his wife, according to Prosser police.

He left their three children buckled in the backseat with the Dodge pickup running. He put the transmission in park and set the parking brake.

Police said a malfunction caused the truck to start rolling down a hill behind the hospital on Dudley Avenue and it went through two posts, over a curb and into some bushes. It was still in park with the parking brake on when it stopped.

The children were not hurt.

Leaving a child under the age of 16 in a running vehicle is illegal. The police said they are sending a report to the city attorney to review for possible charges.

