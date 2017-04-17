Crime

April 17, 2017 6:20 PM

SWAT team helps in search of Pasco building

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

The Tri-City Regional SWAT team helped the Benton County Sheriff’s Office serve a search warrant in building in Pasco on Monday evening.

Traffic was shut down for about an hour on South Third Avenue and West Columbia Way. The streets were reopened at 6 p.m.

An on-going investigation led the sheriff’s office to a boarded-up store at 403 W. Columbia St., where they served the warrant, according to Pasco police.

Pasco police and the SWAT team helped the secure the building. No other information was released by the police.

