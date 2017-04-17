Pasco kitty is stolen, goes to shelter and is saved by neighbor

Barney’s vacation wasn’t as good as his owners since the cat was stolen, recovered and taken to the Tri-City Animal Shelter before neighbors bailed him out.
Barney first came into contact with the Pasco police when they were called to investigate suspicious circumstances in the 4800 block of Tamarisk Drive on Saturday.
Police said Ashley D. Younger, 31, of Pasco, was in a car with a cat in the back and she said it was a friend’s car and that she found the found the cat in Richland. The cat, Barney, was released to animal control and ended up at the shelter.
On Sunday the car owner called the police to report the car stolen, along with their pet cat and some items from the garage. They are on vacation.
The neighbor helped and picked up Barney and the recovered car.
The Pasco police picked up Younger and arrested her on suspicion of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
