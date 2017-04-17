Teen car thief’s dad helps Kennewick police find him

A teenager’s dad helped police find him and arrest him for stealing a car and hitting a parked SUV on Sunday.
Kennewick police responded to 4711 W. Metaline Ave. about a silver Lincoln Town Car colliding with a parked blue Chevrolet HHR on Sunday at 2:40 p.m. The driver got out and ran into a nearby apartment.
Police said the Lincoln was reported stolen earlier by an owner who left the keys in the car.
Officers were helped by the suspect’s father, witnesses and the apartment management in finding the 15-year-old boy. He has prior arrests for robbery and theft.
The teenager was booked into the juvenile justice center for suspicion of auto theft and hit-and-run.
