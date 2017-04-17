Crime

April 17, 2017 12:04 PM

Thief drops off stolen parrot at Kennewick Fire Department

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Beany, the stolen parrot, is back home after being birdnapped for five days.

On April 10, Beany and his cage were stolen from a porch on the 100 block of South Yelm Street. His owners set him outside for about an hour and found him missing when they went to bring him back in, said Kennewick police.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers put out an alert on April 14 for information to return the green feathered pet. They offered up to $1,000 for information leading to his recovery.

Beany and his cage were left outside the fire station on Morain Street on Saturday night. A firefighter found him and brought him inside.

“Beany took exception with one officer who got bit in the hand, and apparently a parrot can really bite,” said one Kennewick firefighter in a Facebook post.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police

If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police 0:25

If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police
WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland 0:13

WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland
Pasco police have a hit with karaoke video 4:03

Pasco police have a hit with karaoke video

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos