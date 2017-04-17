Thief drops off stolen parrot at Kennewick Fire Department

Beany, the stolen parrot, is back home after being birdnapped for five days.
On April 10, Beany and his cage were stolen from a porch on the 100 block of South Yelm Street. His owners set him outside for about an hour and found him missing when they went to bring him back in, said Kennewick police.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers put out an alert on April 14 for information to return the green feathered pet. They offered up to $1,000 for information leading to his recovery.
Beany and his cage were left outside the fire station on Morain Street on Saturday night. A firefighter found him and brought him inside.
“Beany took exception with one officer who got bit in the hand, and apparently a parrot can really bite,” said one Kennewick firefighter in a Facebook post.
