A deputy shot him in the leg while trying to escape, now a Richland man is released without bail

A Richland man shot in the leg while trying to escape from Franklin County sheriff’s deputies was not booked into jail Thursday after his release from a hospital.
Instead, Michael L. Long, 31, is out of custody while prosecutors await reports from sheriff’s investigators.
Prosecutor Shawn Sant is to decide if charges are warranted in the April 11 incident. Then, Long would receive a summons to appear in court on a scheduled date.
Sant’s decision will consider the shooting incident under investigation by the Tri-City Special Investigations Unit. That report could take months to complete and will focus more on the deputy’s use of force.
Long’s vehicle was stopped in Mesa after deputies got a report of a domestic dispute.
He abandoned his car and tried to run off, but was quickly caught and handcuffed while deputies determined what was going on. He was alone in the back of a patrol car when he climbed through the divider into the driver’s seat and tried to pull away, according to Sheriff Jim Raymond.
Deputy Scott Wright jumped into the passenger side of the moving patrol car and fired his gun during a struggle with Long.
Wright has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
In the mean time, Long is facing a child molestation charge in Benton County and has posted a bond on $10,000 bail.
