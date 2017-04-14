Pasco man pistol-whipped and threatened with the gun

A man was pistol-whipped and threatened while the gun was pointed at his face Thursday night in Pasco.
Officers responded to a house in the 1000 block of South Fifth Avenue at 11:12 p.m. and found a male victim with head wounds consistent with the claim of being pistol-whipped, said police.
The suspect was seen driving away from the house and stopped by police and arrested at 12:44 a.m.
He did not have a pistol nor was one found in his car when police used a search warrant.
Police surrounded the house and obtained another search warrant to look through the home. It was nearly 3 a.m. when they were able to remove everyone from the home, which included children and “potentially dangerous people associated with the house.”
Inside, a Beretta 9 mm pistol was found. Police said it was loaded and the safety was off. It was taken as evidence.
Rafael Alvarez-Meraz, 37, of Pasco, was booked into Franklin County jail using an investigative hold for suspicion of first degree assault.
Police said they suspect he also had cocaine residue on him when he was arrested.
No explanation as to why the assault occurred was offered by police.
