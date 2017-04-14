Bomb squad checks on suspicious backpack in Pasco

A backpack with wires leading to a battery on a bus stop bench in Pasco was not a bomb.
The Pasco police were called about the suspicious backpack in front of the American Legion Hall at 1029 W. Sylvester St. at 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Police viewed the backpack from a distance and created a perimeter by shutting down traffic on West Sylvester Street from North 10th Avenue to North 14th Avenue. They called for help from the Richland Bomb Squad.
The bomb squad arrived at 10:15 p.m. and began using a robot to get a closer look at the backpack and take an x-ray.
“(It) appeared to be just an unfortunate collection of random junk,” said Pasco police.
The backpack was removed and the streets reopened at 11:15 p.m.
Anyone with information about the backpack is asked to call the Pasco police at 509-628-0333 and reference number 17-15958.
Comments