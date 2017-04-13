Boaters education course offered in Kennewick on Saturday

More people can sign up for the Boater Education Class offered by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.
The eight hour course provides the basics of safe boating required to operate a boat in state waters. It was developed by the state Parks and Recreation Commission and taught by Marine Patrol deputies, according to Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.
Anyone using a boat that was born after Jan. 1, 1955 is required to carry a boater education card. The law is for motorboats with 15 horsepower or more. The card costs $10 and are good for a lifetime.
The exam is offered during the course.
All participants need to preregister by 5 p.m. on Friday by calling 509-735-6555.
The course is taught at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
