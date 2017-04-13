Richland police offer Conversation with a Cop on Wednesday

You can have a Conversation with a Cop on Wednesday at Ethos Bakery and Café in Richland.
Officers from the Richland Police Department are available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the south Richland restaurant at 2150 Keene Rd.
The Conversation with a Cop program is an opportunity to speak with officers in an informal setting over a cup of coffee. It is a time to ask a question or voice a concern.
“Our local law enforcement is striving to build and strengthen community relations and this is one of the ways to connect and be more involved with the public,” said Gail Everett, Richland communications and marketing specialist.
