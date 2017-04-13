Crime

April 13, 2017 2:14 PM

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers looks for Pasco man for contempt of court

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a Pasco man wanted for a warrant from Benton County.

The Kennewick police are looking for Rey Dejesus Garcia, 22, because he failed to appear in court for a revocation hearing and for contempt of court, according to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers

He is described as 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.

Call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

