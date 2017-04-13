Pasco police rescue man looking to jump from cable bridge

A man in a yellow coat stood outside of the railing on the cable bridge until two Pasco police officers talked him out of jumping.
A passing driver saw the man at 5 a.m. on Thursday and called 911, according to police.
Officers John D'Aquila and Matt Nelson found him and talked him into coming back over the railing and talk to a mental health counselor.
Officers receive training to help people in crisis, such as people who are suicidal, said Sgt. Scott Warren.
Twenty minutes after finding him, he was off the bridge and taken to a safe place.
Pasco police are called for people considering jumping from the bridge about two or three times a year, Warren said.
