Teen arrested after early morning drive-by shooting in Kennewick

A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly shooting a gun out of the sunroof of a vehicle in Kennewick.
The boy was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of drive-by shooting, along with an outstanding warrant.
His name was not released by Kennewick police in a Facebook post.
No injuries were reported in the shooting in the 5500 block of Hildebrand Boulevard.
Police responded after witnesses called dispatch about gunfire coming from a vehicle. It sped away before police arrived, but officers found a vehicle matching the description in the area and detained the three occupants.
The investigation allegedly revealed that the teen passenger fired the gun.
The vehicle was towed and detectives plan to get a search warrant so they can see if the gun is inside, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-628-0333.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
