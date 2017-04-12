Kennewick motorcyclist faces DUI after crashing into guardrail

A Kennewick motorcyclist is suspected of driving drunk when he lost control and hit a guardrail in Pasco late Tuesday.
Anthony A. Miller, 59, was headed south on his Yamaha on Road 68 and was trying to get on the ramp to head east on Interstate 182 when he hit the railing at 7:12 p.m., said the Washington State Patrol.
He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center but his condition was not immediately available Wednesday.
WSP investigators said he faces negligent driving and DUI charges.
Comments