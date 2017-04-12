Crime

April 12, 2017 4:24 PM

Kennewick motorcyclist faces DUI after crashing into guardrail

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

A Kennewick motorcyclist is suspected of driving drunk when he lost control and hit a guardrail in Pasco late Tuesday.

Anthony A. Miller, 59, was headed south on his Yamaha on Road 68 and was trying to get on the ramp to head east on Interstate 182 when he hit the railing at 7:12 p.m., said the Washington State Patrol.

He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center but his condition was not immediately available Wednesday.

WSP investigators said he faces negligent driving and DUI charges.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police

If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police 0:25

If is someone is doing something suspicious, call the police
WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland 0:13

WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland
Pasco police have a hit with karaoke video 4:03

Pasco police have a hit with karaoke video

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos